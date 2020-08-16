Monaco Boss Kovac Hails Onyekuru After Friendly Win Vs AZ Alkmaar

Monaco manager Niko Kovac has nothing but praise for Henry Onyekuru after the Nigerian impressive display in Saturday’s friendly win against Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, reports Completesports.com.

Monaco won the contest 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten run in pre-season games under Kovac.

Onyekuru set up Aleksandr Golovin for the opening goal in the 20th minute before Wissam Ben Yedder added the second 16 minutes from time.

It was the first time Kovac would have the privilege of playing Onyekuru, Gelson Martins and Axel Disasi together and the Croatian was happy with the performance of the trio.

“I see them every day in training and I know what they are capable of. By picking up the right pace, they will bring a lot to this team. But rather than talking about individual performances, I prefer to express myself on the good state of mind shown by the team, in a global way,” Kovac told the club’s official…