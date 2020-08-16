Pique Offers To Quit Barcelona After Bayern Humiliation

Gerard Pique has offered to leave Barcelona aftermath of their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, in the quarter-final of the Champions League on Friday night.

Barcelona endured the most humiliating night in their history after they were battered by a rampant Bayern side.

The defeat put paid to Barcelona’s hopes of winning a silverware this season after losing LaLiga title to Real Madrid.

The loss was especially painful for boyhood fan Pique, 33, who has made 543 appearances for the club, winning laurels.

The 2010 World Cup winner Pique admitted Barcelona, five-time winners of the Champions League, “have hit rock-bottom.”

In an emotional interview after the game, he said: “No one is untouchable, least of all me.

“Fresh blood is needed. We’ve hit rock bottom now. We all need to reflect and see what’s best for Barça.

“Coaches and players follow one another, but it has been several years since we have been able to be competitive on a European…