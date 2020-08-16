Sevilla Beat Man United To Clinch Record Europa League Appearance

Odion Ighalo made a late introduction but could not prevent Manchester United from losing 2-1 to Sevilla in the semi-final of the Europa League in Cologne on Sunday.

Sevilla have now reached the Europa League / UEFA Cup Final for a record sixth time, at least two more than any other club.

The defeat means United end the season trophyless after last winning a silverware in 2017.

United took the lead on nine minutes through Bruno Fernandes after they were awarded a 22nd penalty of the season when Diego Carlos fouled Marcus Rashford in the box.

United could have doubled their lead shortly afterwards, however, Fred shot wide from close-range.

In the 26th minute Sevilla equalised when Chelsea target Sergio Reguilon’s cross was tucked home by former Liverpool winger Suso.

