Solskjaer Eyes Europa League Final Ahead Sevilla Clash

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side want to end their semi-final heartbreaks this season as they take on Europa League experts Sevilla on Sunday.

Solskjaer has led United to two semi-final appearances this season with all ending in defeats.

United faced rivals Manchester City in the last four of this season’s Carabao Cup and lost 3-2 on aggregate.

And in the Emirates FA Cup clash against Chelsea inside Wembley stadium they were beaten 3-1.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, Solskjaer said their main target is to go a step further.

“For me as well, I’m looking forward to it,” he said in his press conference.

“We’ve already been to a semi twice this season [in the Carabao and FA Cups] and we’re happy going as far as we have, but we’re not satisfied. We want to go one step further.”

United’s only hope of a silverware this season lies in the Europa League.

The last time the Red Devils won a trophy was in the 2016/2017 campaign…