Tanzanian Club Simba SC Chase Lokosa

Nigeria forward Juinior Lokosa has been linked with a move to Tanzania club Simba SC, reports Completesports.com.

Lokosa is a free agent after his contract was terminated by Tunisian giants Esperance last month.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Nigeria Professional Football League club Akwa United.

According to reports in Tanzania, Simba are favourite to sign the former Kano Pillars striker.

Lokosa was top scorer in the NPFL in the 2017/18 season, netting 19 goals in 21 matches.

The 26-year-old linked up with Esperance in 2019, had his best time in the first half of 2019 before an injury slowed down his progress at the Tunisian club.

He managed two goals in 11 appearances for Esperance but won the CAF Champions League and Tunisian league title with the club.

By Adeboye Amosu

