Xavi Names Top Premier League Clubs He Would Love To Coach

Legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has listed the Premier League clubs he would love to manage if he ever move to England.

Xavi, 40, dreams of managing Barcelona but hailed the Premier League’s “atmosphere, packed stadiums” and players as an exciting alternative.

Xavi told Sky Sports: “Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham.

“Also, [Jurgen] Klopp and [Mauricio] Pochettino and Unai Emery, many people who have gone there are doing an extraordinary job.”

The 133-cap icon said of his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiol: “Pep Guardiola is the best coach in the world and I am a novice.

“The comparison happened as a player but now we can’t be compared. I am in love with Pep Guardiola’s football.

“You can win playing football in different ways but I like the one of City and Guardiola the most. I follow the Premier League a lot and I like it.

“He is a brilliant, demanding,…