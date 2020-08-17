Barcelona Sack Setien After Embarassing Loss To Bayern Munich

Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien days after their humiliating defeat to Bundesliga club Bayern Munich,

The Blaugrana were humiliated 8-2 by the Germans in the quarter-finals last weekend.

Europe’s elite club competition was a chance for Setien to give Barca fans something to smile about, following a season hindered by off-field issues and their failure to win La Liga.

But Lionel Messi and Co were knocked out in embarrassing fashion, and the manager has paid the price.

A club statement read: “The Board of Directors have agreed that Quique Setién is no longer the first team coach.

“This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team which will be agreed between the current technical secretary and the new coach, who will be announced in the coming days.”

Even before the clash, Setien’s future was in doubt and the club will now seek a new direction, with Ronald Koeman, Xavi and Mauricio…