Ighalo Miss Out On Emirates FA Cup Team Of The Season

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo missed out in the Emirates FA Cup Team of the Season.

Ighalo was impressive for United in this season’s FA Cup after scoring three goals in three appearances.

But it was not enough as the former Nigeria international was beaten in the striker’s position by Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury Town.

After the collation of votes by fans published on Emirates FA Cup verified Twitter handle, Cummings got 38 per cent of votes to Ighalo’s 36.

In third place was Adam Idah of Norwich City with 19 per cent while Port Vale’s finished fourth with nine per cent.

The Emirates FA Cup Team of the Season was dominated by champions Arsenal, who had seven players namely Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Nicolas Pepe.

Others are Emiliano Martinez, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka.

Liverpool duo Neco Williams and Curtis Jones and also Norwich’s Ben Godfrey make up the final…