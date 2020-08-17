Klopp Confirms Plans To Leave Liverpool In 2024

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he intends to step down from his Anfield post when his contract with the Premier League champions expires in 2024.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager recently led Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title just a year after guiding the Reds to Champions League glory for the sixth time in the club’s history.

Klopp is currently under contract at Liverpool until 2024, and the German has lifted the lid on his plans for when his deal runs out in four years’ time.

“I’ll take a year off and ask myself if I miss football. If I say no, then that will be the end of coach Jurgen Klopp,” the Liverpool manager told SportBuzzer.

“If one day I am no longer a coach, there is one thing I will not miss: the brutal tension immediately before the game.”

Klopp has managed a total of 851 games in his career with Mainz 05, Dortmund and Liverpool, and the 53-year-old…