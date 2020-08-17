Mayor Of Naples Hints At ‘High Expectations’ On New Striker

The mayor of Castel di Sangro in Naples, Angelo Caruso, has revealed that the whole city is ready for the arrival of striker, Victor Osimhen at the Italian Serie A club, Napoli.

Osimhen who won the U-17 World Cup with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in 2015 recently put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Napoli believed to be worth €50m with a further €20m add-ons.

The Italian Serie A outfit after intense weeks of negotiations officially announced the signing of the Super Eagles striker from French Ligue 1 club-side, LOSC Lille on July 31.

Ahead of the 2020/21 Serie A season which will start on September 19, Caruso, mayor of Castel di Sangro spkoe about Osimhen in an interview session with Radio Kiss Kiss Naples.

“There is a lot of curiosity, the expectation is high. There are already many tourists from Campania who ask us questions, people are curious and eager to see a scenario that has never occurred in our territory and in general in the Center-South.

“Osimhen? We…