Moses Helps Inter Thrash Shakhtar Donetsk, Qualify For First Europa League Final In 22 Years

A brace from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Danilo D’Ambrosio, saw Inter Milan thrash Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0, in the semi-final of the Europa League in Cologne, Germany on Monday.

The win means Inter have now qualified for the Europa League final for the first time since 1998.

Then known as the UEFA Cup, Inter defeated fellow Serie A club Lazio 3-0 to claim their third title in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Parma was the last Italian club to play in the Europa League final back in 1999 when they defeated Marseille 3-0.

Also, Inter will be making a first appearance in a European Cup final since 2010 when they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Champions League inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was in action for Inter after coming on for D’Ambrosio in the 81st minute.

Inter opened scoring in the 19th minute through Martinez before…