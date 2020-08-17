Obi Free Transfer To Championship Club Stoke Gets Reaction From Fans

Fans of Championship club Stoke City have reacted to the signing of former Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi on a free transfer on Monday.

Mikel joins Stoke from Trabzonspor in March after the Potters fought off interest from elsewhere for his signature.

The 33-year-old made nearly 400 appearances for Chelsea over an 11-year stint at Stamford Bridge, helping them to win the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and Charity Shield.

Speaking upon his arrival in Staffordshire, Mikel said: “There is always a way to win a game, we need to find that way.

“That mentality needs to come into the team, it’s all about winning week in, week out.”

And reacting to Mikel signing, some of the fans took to the club’s Facebook page to express their thoughts.

Ben Cliff says Mikel will be a good signing who will bring experience to the team.

