Oparaku Strives To Regain N240m Land Confiscated By Imo Government

Mobi Oparaku, a former Nigeria international and 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football gold medal winner with the U-23 Dream Team, has exclusively told Completes Sports tnat he is battling to regain eight plots of land he alleged former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha caused him to lose.

Oparaku who is the current Team Manager of Heartland FC, a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, said the land is located at the highbrow New Owerri Capital area, near Imo Concorde Hotel.

A plot of land in that area is put at over N30m but Mobi says if every dust settles as regards the disputed property, he would not mind slashing the asking price to as low as N20m.

“It’s sad that I’m going through all this. It’s a massive land, say around 33 plots of land, but former Governor Rochas Okorocha relocated Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, to the area and they encroached on the land,” Oparaku…