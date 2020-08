Werder Bremen Interested In Collins

Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are looking to sign Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins from relegated SC Paderborn, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports in the German press, the Greens have made an approach to sign the left-back this summer.

Schalke O4 are also interested in Collins but Werder Bremen are said to have move ahead of their Bundesliga rival.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with a move to Turkish club Besiktas.

Collins scored once and provided two assists in 32 league appearances for Paderborn last season.

He joined SC Paderborn as a free agent in September 2017 after leaving Croatian club HNK Rijeka.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.