Erondu Speaks About Osimhen, Ighalo, Revamping Nigerian Sports

Football Analyst, Ugwunnaya Chiedozie Erondu, has hailed Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli as a great thing to happen to Nigerian football, submitting that the former Lille hitman would be an asset to the Italian club, even as he maintained that School sports is key to Sports development in Nigeria.

The 11 year- old football analyst, a Manchester United fan, who started talking football at the age of 9, while submitting that Osimhen will lift his current club, also states that Odion Ighalo Manchester United switch is another move that has put Nigeria football on world map.

“With Osimhen and other crop of young players in the Super Eagles, I believe the Gernot Rohr-tutored Eagles are capable of re-enacting the 1994 World Cup and Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games feat at the next World Cup,” said Erondu, a.k a Doodo Sports, who was recently decorated with the Sports Ambassador 2020 award bu Abịa State Government..

While commenting further on Nigerian…