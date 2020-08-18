Eze Nominated For Championship Fans’ Player Of The Year Award

Eberechi Eze has been nominated for the Championship Fans’ Player Of the Year Award, reports Completesports.com.

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder will battle Leeds United’s Luke Ayling, Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion and Brentford’s duo, Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins for the individual prize.

Eze was in sensational form for QPR last season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 46 league appearances for the Londoners.

The 22-year-old picked up three awards at the QPR’s end of the season award ceremony last month.

He has been linked with Premier League clubs , West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

This award is decided by football fans across the globe.

Voting closes at 8am on Wednesday, August 19.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…