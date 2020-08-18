Ferdinand Gets Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding

Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught speeding in his Mercedes.

Ferdinand, 41, was clocked doing 85mph on the A27 at Hangleton in Hove, East Sussex, on 22 July last year, Crawley Magistrates Court heard.

The former Three Lions star attended the hearing in person on Tuesday morning, admitting the charge, and was ordered to pay £822 in fines and court costs, officials confirmed.

Ferdinand, who now works as a pundit, was caught speeding in his Jaguar three times in five weeks in Manchester back in 2012.

He was fined and given a six-month ban for the offences, which all happened on the same road, despite recruiting the help of celebrity lawyer Nick “Mr Loophole” Freeman.

Ferdinand recently announced he and his wife Kate Wright, 29, are expecting their first child together.

He has three children from his first marriage to Rebecca Ferdinand,…