France Fantasy — Announcement about the postponement of games in Gameweek 1.

Know what will happen with the postponement of the PSG, Metz, Montpellier, Lyon, Marseille and Saint-Étienne games.

Last updated 18/08, 20:10 GMT

The following announcement clarifies what will happen with the postponement of matches in Gameweek 1, namely the PSG vs. Metz, Montpellier vs. Lyon and Marseille vs. Saint-Étienne games.

Given the expected change of schedule to a place after the end of GW1, these games will NOT be taken into consideration for Fantasy points.

We could keep the gameweek open so you could make changes to the GW1 lineup in the future, but it wouldn’t be a good thing, game-wise. This way, these games will be treated like all other games anticipated or postponed that are outside of a normal course of a round.

With this in mind, and with the number of games being impacted, our decision is to add an extra Wildcard in Gameweek 2, for exclusive use in that round, so…