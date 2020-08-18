Gerrard Rues Aribo Absence In Rangers’ Draw Vs Livingston

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes Joe Aribo will be fit for the Gers Scottish Premiership

home clash against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Aribo missed last Sunday’s away trip to Livingston due to injury.

The Light Blues laboured to a 0-0 draw against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Stadium.

Rangers dominated possession in the game but were unable to break down their hosts.

The result cost Gerrard’s side the chance to move two points clear of the table.

The Liverpool legend is however happy that Aribo will be fit this weekend’s clash against Kilmarnock.

He said, “I’m hoping to have him (Aribo) back for next weekend. He’s got a small ankle problem that we scanned. There’s a bit of swelling in there which is obviously a big risk coming to a surface like this.

“We made the sensible call but I think we certainly missed Joe today as he’s obviously a game-changer in the final third.

“We threw everything…