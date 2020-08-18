Hart Close To Joining Tottenham Hotspur On Free Transfer

Former England and Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is close to signing for Tottenham on a free transfer.

Hart, 33, was on the market after departing Burnley at the end of last season, and he emerged as a shock target for Spurs manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday evening.

The former Chelsea boss wants Hart to bolster the club’s homegrown quota of British players.

Premier League clubs are only allowed 17 overseas players in their 25-man squads, and Tottenham currently have too many who do not count as ‘home-grown’.

And according to talkSPORT sources, Hart, who won two Premier League titles at City, has penned a two-year deal with Spurs.

He underwent a medical on Monday morning, and Hart will become back-up to club captain Hugo Lloris and Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga, after Dutchman Michel Vorm left the club this summer.

Hart looks in impressive shape as he shared some workout pictures recently, with the goalkeeper surely hoping to play a bigger role after his disappointing…