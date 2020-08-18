Koeman Dutch Legend To Replace Setien As Barcelona Coach

Barcelona are reportedly set to appoint legendary Dutch defender Ronald Koeman as their new manager this week following to replace Quique Setien.

Setien, 61, has come under fire after overseeing Friday night’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is understood to have told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE on Sunday night: “Setien is out”.

And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Koeman has been chosen to replace him at the Nou Camp this summer.

“Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager,” Romano posted on Twitter.

“He’s going to leave Holland National team to join Barça – official statement on this week. Here we go! #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman.”

Koeman, 57, made 264 appearances for Barca in his own playing career, scoring 88 goals and helping the club win four Spanish titles, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

He has spent the last…