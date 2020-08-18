Leipzig, PSG Eye First Ever Champions League Final Appearance 

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will both be attempting to reach the Champions League final for the first time in their respective histories when they square off in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

PSG qualified for their first final since 1995 after a 2-1 comeback win against Atalanta, while Leipzig stun Atletico Madrid 2-1 24 hours later to be in the last four.

Having only been founded in 2009, it is incredible that Leipzig, who were not a Bundesliga side until 2016, have managed to reach the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League.

Leipzig have been impressive having excellently dispatching Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the last-16 stage of the competition, before the win against Atletico.

They have won eight of their last 15 Champions League games, while they have been victorious in seven of their eight previous knockout European ties, which is a record that might well stand them in good stead…