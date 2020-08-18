Mikel Eager To Help Stoke City Get Promotion To Premier League

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, says that the main motive behind his joining Stoke City is the ambition he shares with the English Championship side, and the former Chelsea midfielder has promised to give his best to help the Michael O’Neill’s men earn Promotion to the Premier League.

The 33 year old is a Premier League veteran following his 11-year stay at Chelsea during which he won two Premier League , three FA Cup , One League Cup titles, as well as Champions League and Europa League titles, among others.

Since he left The Blues in 2017, Mikel has played in China for Tianjin Teda, Championship side Middlesbrough and for Turkish Super League club, Trabzonspor.

Mikel spoke about how his latest career move was planned, and his target now as a Stoke City player during his first interview session with the Potters’ Media.

“It’s been a week or so talking to the Club and manager to understand exactly what the ambition of the Club is, and also my…