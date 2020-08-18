Mikel Wants To Be Father Figure At Stoke City

Stoke City new signing John Mikel Obi hopes to help instil a long-lost winning mentality at the club and also help the Potters push for promotion to the Premier League next season , reports Completesports.com.

Mikel penned a one-year contract with Stoke City on Monday becoming the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

The experienced midfielder spent 11 years at Chelsea helping the Blues land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

The former Super Eagles captain has also played in China and Turkey, with a brief stint at Championship club Stoke City.

Mikel is determined to become a mentor to his new team-mates and help them at difficult times.

“It is good when you come into a football club having won so much in the game,” he told the club’s official website.

“The players can look up to me and will want to listen to me so now it comes down to myself…