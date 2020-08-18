PSG Outclass Leipzig, Qualify For First Ever Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain have qualified for their first ever Champions League final after they saw off RB Leipzig 3-0, in the semi-final on Tuesday.

This is the first time a French team will qualify for the Champions League final since AS Monaco in the 2003/2004 season.

PSG are the fifth different French side to reach the European Cup/Champions League final, with only England (8), Germany and Italy (both 6) having more finalists than France.

So far only Marseille have won the Champions League after a shock 1-0 win against AC Milan in 1993.

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat sealed the comfortable win for the Ligue 1 champions.

PSG opened scoring in the 13th minute as Marquinhos outjumped his markers to head home Di Maria’s setpiece.

In the 42nd minute PSG doubled their lead through Di Maria who finished off a clever assist from Neymar after a mistake in Leipzig’s defence.

And in the 56th minute…