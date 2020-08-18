Research Backs Up Trump’s View on Asian Stars

Yan Bingtao is amongst a group of promising Asian players who have been tipped to end the British and Irish dominance of snooker over the next few years.

The 20-year-old won his first ranking event in 2019 and four subsequent semi-final appearances have seen him break into the top 16 in the world.

He was narrowly beaten by Judd Trump in the second round of the 2020 World Championship, but the British star believes that Bingtao can lead a surge of Chinese title challengers.

“He (Yan) is very mature for his age and doesn’t go for anything stupid,” said Trump. “He takes his time and he has certainly got a chance of being world champion in the future.

“The future of the game is in really good hands with these Chinese players and, in the future, there will certainly be a more even ratio of players from China and the UK.

“It’s also good to have young players coming through. It keeps you on your toes and it’s nice to have the 40-plus players not winning everything…