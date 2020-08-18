Sheffield United, Atalanta Push To Sign Dennis From Club Brugge

Sheffield United and Atalanta are pushing to sign Emmanuel Dennis from Belgian Pro League Champions Club Brugge this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis shot to fame with goals against Real Madrid and Manchester United this season.

According to Belgian publication Walfoot, talks between Atalanta and Club Brugge have slowed down in recent days after Sheffield United stepped up their interest in the forward.

Sheffield United have been linked on and off with Dennis in recent months.

Dennis is keen to play at the very top of the European game next season and a move to Atalanta will help him achieve that.

Atalanta are perhaps the most exciting side in Europe, scoring the most goals in a Serie A season for 60 years last term.

Club Brugge are willing to allow the versatile forward leave for £18m.

By Adeboye Amosu

