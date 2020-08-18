Warnock Questions Decision To Bench Ighalo In United’s Europa League Defeat To Sevilla

Former Liverpoool defender Stephen Warnock has questioned the decision to leave Odion Ighalo on the bench for so long in Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla on Sunday night.

Manchester United went down to a 2-1 defeat against the LaLiga club.

The Red Devils took the lead early in the game with Bruno Fernandes netting from the spot.

But the Spanish outfit came back into the match, first through ex-Liverpool star Suso, who swept home Sergio Reguilon’s cross.

Luuk de Jong then fired home the winning goal with few minutes left on the clock.

Ighalo was only called into action in the 92nd minute but Warnock cannot understand how Ighalo was not on the pitch earlier.

“The one who would scare me coming on is Odion Ighalo – he’s one of the best finishers I’ve seen in a long time,”Warnock was quoted by the daily star.

“I just don’t understand why he didn’t bring him on with 20…