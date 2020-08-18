Weah Was Interested In Playing In Nigerian League 

Former Nigeria international Taribo West has revealed that current Liberia president, George Weah, had the interest of playing in the Nigerian league before travelling to Europe.

Taribo made this known on Tuesday in a radio programme “No Holds Barred”, on Brila FM anchored by his former Super Eagles teammate Ifeanyi Udeze.

The former Inter Milan star who faced Weah (then with AC Milan) during their time in Italy, stated that the former World Player of the Year was interested in playing in Nigeria because of how well the league was then.

“I remember back then we use to have lots of foreign players in the Nigerian league,” Taribo said.

“Even the former World Player of the Year, former European Player of the Year and CAF Player of the Year, who happens to be my friend, George West, had the interest to play in Nigeria. He told me. And this is because of the way the Nigerian league was back then.”

After…