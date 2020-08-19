Adedoyin On Sheffield Wednesday Radar As Free Agent

English Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday, are reportedly considering signing former Nigeria U-20 right winger, Korede Adedoyin, a free agent whose talent was honed in the youth team of Premier League side, Everton.

Adedoyin was a member of the Nigeria’s Flying Eagles squad coached by Paul Aigbogun which failed to go reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland after losing 2-1 to Senegal in the Round of 16.

According to a report by The Star, “The 19-year-old is currently available as a free agent after his exit from Everton at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he fits the ‘young, hungry and dynamic’ profile that Owls boss, Garry Monk, has spoken of in terms of potential targets.”

Adedoyin started with the Everton FC U-18 team in 2017, and also played for their U-23 side untill 2019 when he was loaned to Scottish Premier League side Hamilton Academical . He returned to Everton at…