Anichebe Eager To Play Football Again

Nigeria forward Victor Anichebe says he is open to another spell in English football, reports Completesports.com.

Anichebe has not played competitive football in over two years since a brief spell with Chinese side Beijing Enterprise.

The 32-year-old failed to secure a contract following a trial at League One outfit Doncaster Rovers last year.

“I feel hungry to play but only if the right opportunity comes. I am working on a lot of other things right now but if the right opportunity comes then I would definitely play,” Anichebe was quoted by Sky Sports.

“Last year I trained with my friend Darren Moore at Doncaster. It was really good to be in and around [the team atmosphere].

“I have had a few options to go abroad but I feel I want to play in England. I feel like I have unfinished business in England. I would prefer to stay in England for another two years.

“Right now is the fittest I have ever been. We will…