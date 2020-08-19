Aribo Is Important Player With Spark That Propels Rangers –Laudrup

Former Glasgow Rangers and Denmark international Brian Laudrup has hailed the quality of the Scottish side’s Nigerian midfielder, Joe Aribo, as an important player who provides the vital spark that propels Steven Gerrard’s team.

Laudrup who turned out brilliantly as Rangers player between 1994 and 1998 currently does television pundit job for Kanal 5. He was quite adept as a winger and midfielder during his playing days for his clubs and Denmark.

The former Bayern Munich star while speaking to Daily Mail, said that Aribo’s spark was sourly missed in Rangers’ goalless draw with home side Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday. The Nigerian missed the Scottish Premier League match through an ankle injury.

“There are times when it takes the unexpected to win a match. A combination of quick thinking and even quicker feet,” Laudrup told Daily Mail.

“Without Joe Aribo, Rangers lacked that spark…