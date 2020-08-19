Arteta Aims To Win Arsenal’s 14th EPL Title With Spirit Of 14th FA Cup

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, wants his players to go into to the business of the 2020/2021 season in England with the same top spirit with which they won the Gunners’ 14th FA Cup in the coach’s first season in charge, Completesportcom reports.

Arteta, a former assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City was hired in December 2019 as Unai Emery replacement, thus starting his managerial career at the club he served as player for five years, from 2011 to 2016.

After leading Arsenal to finish eighth in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, the 38 year old sounded noncommittal when Arsenal Media asked him to talk about his next target in 2020/2021 season. However, what the club and their teeming fans are longing to win once again is the Premier League.

Arsenal last won the the Premier League 16 years ago – precisely in 2003/2004 season when Arsene Wenger’s team earned the sobriquet ‘The Invincibles’ for going through an 38-game competition without losing any…