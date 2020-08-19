Bayern Overcome Lyon To Advance Into First UCL Final In Seven Years

A double from former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry and a Robert Lewandowski strike, saw Bayern Munich thrash Lyon 3-0 and qualify for this season’s Champions League final on Wednesday.

The last time Bayern qualify for the Champions League final was in the 2012/2013 when they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Bayern will play in the final of the European Cup/Champions League for the 11th time in the club’s history (equalling AC Milan’s record), with only Real Madrid (16) having participated in more.

This is the second time Bayern will eliminate Lyon in the semi-final of the Champions League.

In their first meeting at this stage, Bayern triumphed 4-0 on aggregate.

The Bundesliga giants will take on another French club Paris Saint-Germain in this season’s competition.

Lyon started like a house on fire and could have opened scoring just four minutes into the game but Manuel Neuer denied Memphis Depay a clear…