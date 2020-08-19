Chelsea Get TTransfer Boost For Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz

Chelsea’s move for Kai Havertz may be edging closer after Bayer Leverkusen reportedly stepped up their interest in a replacement.

Czech Republic and Roma forward Patrik Schick has become the subject of a transfer battle between Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

After spending the season on loan at the Champions League semi-finalists, the 24-year-old striker is wanted in a permanent switch.

According to Sky Sports Germany a price tag of £22.5million has been set by Roma, with Leverkusen also taking a keen interest.

Schick scored ten goals for Leipzig in 2019/20, coming off the bench in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Leverkusen jump ahead of their German rivals for his signature, he could help make up for the loss of Havertz.

Chelsea remain determined to sign the 21-year-old star but are thought to be trying to knock down his transfer fee.

Reports in Germany suggest a bid of £72m is on the table yet Bayer are determined to stick to their £90m price…