Chukwueze Rejoins Villarreal In Top Spirit For Pre-Season Program

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze has expressed his satisfaction after making a return to Villarreal for the club’s pre-season ahead of the new LaLiga Santander season.

Chukwueze found the back of the net on three occasions and also contributed five assists in 37 appearances in the Spanish top-flight for Villareal during the 2019/20 campaign.

The winger and Villarreal’s dream of taking part in the UEFA Champions League next season could not be realized as the Yellow Submarine finished in the fifth position.

What that means is that the exciting winger will only play in the UEFA Europa League next term for the second time, having played there in the 2018/19 season.

Chukwueze only this week journeyed back to Spain from Nigeria after a short vacation and tweeted on Twitter : “Good to be back.”

Meanwhile, Chukwueze and his Villarreal team-mates will play seven friendly encounters ahead of the 2020/21 La…