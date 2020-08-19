Heineken Rewards Football Fans With The ‘Fan Of The Match’

As the UEFA Champions League returns to our screens, and continues to delight fans all around the world, Heineken Nigeria has been rewarding football fandom with its ‘Fan of the Match’ competition.

The fun social media challenge kicked off on August 7, 2020, as fans channeled their creativity and passion for the favourite teams in the UCL, and for each match day, one lucky winner was rewarded with a N50,000 Jumia Voucher.

As fans witnessed some epic football games, like the 8 – 2 thriller between Barcelona and Bayern, another interesting subplot that was brewing, was the Fan of the match competition. Through the contest, Heineken revved up the passion for the beautiful game, on social media with new winners selected after every match day.

Each winner will also get a chance to compete in the fan of the League contest in which the ultimate winner will win a grand prize of 100,000 Naira.

