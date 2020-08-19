How Luiz pleaded With Me To Join Arsenal

Willian has revealed that a conversation with former Chelsea teammate David Luiz persuaded him to join Arsenal.

The 32-year-old says he was drawn to the Gunners by the prospect of reuniting with his international team-mate, referring to him as a ‘top player’ who helped him overcome ‘difficult times at Chelsea’.

Willian who has his sights on winning the Premier League title and European trophies with Arsenal, believes he and Luiz can do ‘great things together’ at the club.

Willian told the Gunners’ official website: “He [Luiz] is very happy. We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again.

“I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I’m very happy to be with him again.

“He said, “Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!” So that was the conversation.

“He is a very nice guy, a top player and I’m very excited to…