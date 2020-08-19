Neymar PSG Face Champions League Final Ban For Shirt Swap

Neymar could be suspended for the Champions League final after swapping shirts following Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Brazilian star broke UEFA’s coronavirus protocol when he was caught on camera swapping shirts with Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg.

UEFA’s 31-page ‘Return to play protocol’, issued earlier this month, states: “Players are recommended to refrain from swapping their shirts.”

It adds that non-compliance with the obligations “may lead to disciplinary measures in accordance with the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.”

According to reports before the competition’s return from the Covid-19 shutdown, swapping shirts during the Lisbon mini-tournament would result in a 12-day period of self-isolation.

UEFA’s official protocol does not explicitly address a period of isolation in cases of shirt-swapping.

But with PSG now facing Bayern Munich or Lyon, who meet on…