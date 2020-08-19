Pulis Backs Stoke City Decison To Sign Mikel

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis gave Michael O’Neill a reference for new signing John Obi Mikel.

Mikel penned a one-year contract with the Potters on Monday.

The former Chelsea midfielder played under Pulis at Stoke City in the 2018/19 season.

The 33-year-old – a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor in March – was a wanted man around Europe and had a lucrative offer on the table from Russia.

But he had a four-hour chat with O’Neill convincing each other that they were the right fit.

O’Neill told TalkSPORT: “We didn’t feel that possibly we would be in a position to get him but having met the lad – he spent a day up here with us in Stoke – he liked what he saw and we liked what we saw in him in terms of what his vision was.

“And when you’ve got a player that has had the career at the level that John has had you are always a little bit worried about them coming to a team in the…