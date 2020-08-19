Silva ‘s Transfer To Sociedad Leaves Lazio Chief Heartbroken

David Silva’s transfer to Laliga Santander aide, Real Sociedad , has left the hierarchy of Serie A side , SS Lazio feeling tricked and heartbroken, with Sporting Director Igli Tare the most flabbergasted.

Lazio had thought they were tops in the race to sign 34-year old Silva as the attacking midfielder’s days at Manchester City counted down to last Saturday when he played his last game for the Pep Guardiola’s team in their Champions League quarterfinal ousting by Lyon, but Sociedad succeeded with their shrewdly plotted hijack.

In the very twilight of his career, Silva saw off his contract with City, ending an illustrious 10-year career with the Premier League side, and was available to the highest bidder.

Lazio and the playmaker’s former Laliga club, Valencia , were the most reported interested clubs, but the the Italians’ move was awash in the media. It was also reported that the Simone Inzaghi’s team had agreed deal with Silva pending medical and formal contract…