Akpeyi Continues Chase For 1st PSL Title As Kaizer Chiefs, Celtic Clash

Daniel Akpeyi will continue his search for his first South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) title when Kaizer Chiefs face Bloemfontein Celtic today (Wednesday) at the Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

After 24 rounds of matches played so far this season, Kaizer Chiefs currently occupy the number one spot with 52 points, six better than second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns on 46 points.

Akpeyi made his 21st South African top-flight appearance of the on-going season for Chiefs which went away to defeat Polokwane City 3-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday.

The Amakhosi have six more games to go as they look to seal a league title for the first time since 2015 but it will be the first ever for Akpeyi since moving to S/Africa also in the year 2015.

The Nigerian international has nine clean-sheets, has conceded only 18 goals and has been booked four times in the season which just restarted after the…