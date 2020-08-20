Chukwueze ‘s Villarreal Cancel Training Camp Amid Spike Of Covid-19

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze’s club, Villarreal, have reached a final decision to cancel their training camp over fears of a possible spike in Coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 is continuing to wreak havoc on Spanish clubs’ preparation for the 2020/21 Laliga season in the wake of multiple new positive results from tests, as well as uneasiness amid restrictions.

The latest club to have been impacted are Villarreal who have confirmed they have had to cancel a pre-season training camp in Alicante following a new positive case of Covid-19.

It is said that the player who remains

anonymous is currently isolating at home and is complying with all the guidelines of both the health authorities and of Laliga. And he is said to be in good health and displaying only mild symptoms of the virus.

The first-team squad had been due to

travel to the Hotel La Finca de Algorfa in Alicante. But this has now been cancelled as…