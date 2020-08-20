Egbo Thrilled With Tirana’s Win Vs Dinamo Tbilisi

FK Tirana manager Ndubuisi Egbo has hailed the White and Blue impressive 2-0 away win against Dinamo Tbilisi in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round fixture, reports Completesports.com.

The Albanian champions secured a place in the second qualifying round following the impressive win against the Georgians.

Argentine midfielder Agustin Torassa handed Tirana a first-half lead thanks to his effort during added time, while Marsel Ismailgeci sealed the win with his 86th-minutes strike.

“We were organised defensively and try to punish them on the counter-attack. Even with both goals scored, we tried to be as close as possible to each player. We are not in the form they are. Of course I will dedicate this victory to God as it is my philosophy in life,”Egbo said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“He is the one who gives you the opportunities. Even the goals came from nothing even though…