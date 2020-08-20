Koeman Appointed New Barcelona Coach After Setien Sacking

Barcelona have officially announced former star defender and Dutch legend Ronald Koeman as their new coach after agreeing on a two-year contract.

The Catalans made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Koeman takes over from Quique Setien who was sacked following Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliating defeat to Bayern in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

“Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022.

“The blaugrana legend, hero of Wembley, the man who handed Barça their first ever victory in the European Cup returns to Camp Nou.

“This time, however, he will do so as coach as the Dutchman brings more than 20 years of experience as manager and eight trophies on his CV.

“Ronald Koeman comes to FC Barcelona after coaching in the Premier League, La Liga, the Dutch league, the…