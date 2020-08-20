Kroos Reveals Madrid Players Celebrated Barca’s Humiliation vs Bayern

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that Los Blancos players celebrated Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in last week’s Champions League quarter-final.

Although Madrid were already out of the competition, they have won three titles since Barça last lifted the trophy, while they also usurped the Catalans as LaLiga champions.

Discussing the reaction of the Madrid players to the defeat with his brother Felix on their podcast ‘Einfach mal Luppen’, Kroos refused to give too much away but admitted that nobody was unhappy seeing it unfold as they sent messages to each other in the squad’s WhatsApp group.

“I shouldn’t say too much, but you can imagine that there was no grief. There was a bit of schadenfreude,” the former Bayern midfielder explained.

Kroos also revealed it wasn’t the first time that Madrid players had joy at Barcelona losing a high-profile European game, with…