Messi Alone Not To Blame For Barcelona Crises –Adepoju

Ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju has described as ‘ridiculous’ the suggestion by some fans that Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi is the cause of the crisis currently rocking Barcelona.

Messi, regarded by many as the greatest footballer ever, cut a sorry figure and could not help Barcelona from crashing out of the Champions League following a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals last weekend.

In a chat with Complete Sports, Adepoju who starred for Real Madrid B team and Racing Santander during his playing days however, exonerates the six-time Ballon d’Or winner from blame, insisting it is not possible for the Argentine to single-handedly carry the team every time.

Mutiu who is currently the LaLiga Ambassador in Nigeria says the crisis currently rocking Barcelona is the culmination of many issues that has plagued the team for some time but which only came to the fore with the Champions League…