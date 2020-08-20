Nigerian Athletes Who Returned To Track & Field Action After Childbirth

History is replete with stories of female athletes who took time off for procreation and returned to track and field action,some better than before they became mothers. Others just continued where they stopped before procreation.

As recently as the World Championships in Doha, Qatar last year, four amazing moms returned to claim glory.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce won the 100m gold and was a member of the title-winning Jamaican 4x100m relay team just under two years after giving birth to her son in 2017, an action that ensured she failed to deliver her Beijing 2015 title in London.

USA duo of Nia Ali and Allyson Felix also came back to achieve world glory as mothers. Ali upset the applecart to win the 100m hurdles and pushed Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan out of podium placing while Felix won a 4x400m mixed relay gold 10 months after giving birth to her son via cesarean section!.

The story is not limited to those three athletes as there are more before them who have achieved…