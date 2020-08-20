Porto Willing To Sell Awaziem For €5m

Portuguese giants FC Porto are willing to allow Nigeria defender Chidozie Awaziem leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, reports Completesports.com.

According to Portuguese online news hub A Bola, the versatile defender is not in the plans of Porto manager Sergio Conceição.

Porto, according to the website are ready to sell the versatile defender for €5m.

Awaziem, who linked up with Porto from Nigeria Professional Football League outfit El-Kanemi Warriors in 2015 still has two years remaining on his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Spanish club Leganes.

He made 26 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers, who were relegated to the Segunda Division at the end of the campaign.

Awaziem has been linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig clubs Trabzonspor and Caykur Rizespor.

By Adeboye Amosu

