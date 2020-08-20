President Buhari Appoints Amokachi Special Assistant On Sports

Former Super Eagles striker and Nigerian Football Ambassador, Daniel Amokachi, has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Sports to President Mohammadu Buhari.

Amokachi’s letter of appointment dated August 17th 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha , stated : “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari , President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

As President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Sports, Amokachi is expected to advise the the Nigerian head of state on all sports matters.

The Former Everton of England player was earlier in the year named Nigeria’s Football Ambassador. Although a ceremonial role, as Ambassador, he is expected to mentor youngsters.

Amokachi, aka Da Bull, began…